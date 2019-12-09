CHICAGO (CBS)– Two members of rapper Juice WRLD’s security team were arrested at Midway Airport for possessing firearms Sunday.
Juice WRLD, Billboard’s top new artist in 2019, died after reportedly suffering a seizure early Sunday at Midway International Airport.
Christopher Long, 36, of Buena Park and Henry Dean, 27, of Chicago were arrested on Sunday.
Long was charged with one misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a weapon. Dean was charged with carrying a concealed weapon at an airport and one count of possession of a high capacity magazine and piercing bullets.
The men are expected back in court on Dec. 30.
TMZ reported witnesses saw Juice WRLD suffer a seizure at Midway after arriving on a flight from California early Sunday.
The 21-year-old was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn after suffering a medical emergency at Midway around 2:30 a.m., according to police, fire, and medical examiner’s officials. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:14 a.m.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed the death of the 21-year-old rapper, whose real name was Jarad Higgins. Police said they were awaiting autopsy results on Juice WRLD’s cause and manner of death, and do not anticipate any updates until 3 p.m. Monday.