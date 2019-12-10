CHICAGO (CBS) — With Arctic air in place, morning lows dropped to 14 degrees at O’Hare International Airport.
Tuesday night will be slightly colder with lows in the single digits and teens.
For the morning rush, wind chills will be in the single digits and then hover in the teens all day. The daytime high is forecast at 25.
A fast-moving system could bring a few snow showers to the morning time frame. They will result in minor amounts of accumulation – a dusting at most.
High pressure builds by Wednesday afternoon, clearing the skies. The temperature finally climbs above freezing starting Thursday.
The high for Thursday is 43 and Friday 42, with mostly cloudy skies both days. For Saturday, rain and snow showers are expected with a high of 38.
And come Sunday, the high dips back to 28 under cloudy skies.