CHICAGO (AP/CBS) — Illinois is one of more than 20 states petitioning the Federal Trade Commission for stronger rules to block websites, apps and marketing companies from getting and tracking information on children 13 and under.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said the state is part of a coalition explaining to the FTC on why it’s a growing problem.

“In a world of constantly evolving technology, parents and families should not have to worry about what information companies have on their children,” Raoul said. “I am committed to ensuring that companies respect families’ right to privacy and that our laws and regulations keep up with changes in how we use software and our devices.”

Raoul and the attorneys general of the other states also want the FTC to “expand its definitions of personal information to include things like faceprints used to unlock consumers’ cellphones, health data from internet-connected smart watches and children’s genetic information.”

The bipartisan coalition submitted a letter to the Federal Trade Commission asking the agency to strengthen the rules surrounding the collection of personal information from children under the age of 13. The letter also asked for enhanced prohibitions on using that information to track children on the internet.

The attorneys general request the FTC “clamp down” on collecting information on children behavioral advertising and examine how federal rules apply to school-issued laptops that are free as long as companies can collect information.

Joining Raoul in submitting the letter are the attorneys general of Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.