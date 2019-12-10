CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot has tapped Gia Biagi, an urban planner with renowned architecture firm Studio Gang, as the new commissioner of the Chicago Department of Transportation, the agency responsible for overseeing road and bridge design and construction, the city’s red light and speed cameras, and the Divvy bike sharing program.

Biagi, pending confirmation by the City Council, will take over for interim CDOT commissioner Tom Carney, who has been running the department since Commissioner Rebekah Scheinfeld resigned just weeks before Lightfoot took office.

“Gia’s expertise and years of on-the-ground experience make her the ideal choice to lead our ambitious agenda for CDOT through the coming decade,” Lightfoot said in a statement on Biagi’s appointment. “As we move ahead, I look forward to working side-by-side with Gia and the entire team at CDOT as we implement our vision for equitable, comprehensive urban planning and transportation that supports every one of our residents, neighborhoods, and businesses, and helps our entire city thrive.”

Biagi most recently was principal of urbanism and civic impact at Studio Gang, the Chicago architecture firm headed by Jeanne Gang. She also has served with the Chicago Park District from 2003 to 2015, her last two years as chief of staff. She also served as a policy associate under former Mayor Richard M. Daley from 1999 to 2000.

“I am proud that Gia has answered the call to return to public service. It is always rewarding to see the members of our team harness the skills they have cultivated in the studio to effect positive change in the world,” Gang said in a statement.

Biagi’s nomination as CDOT commissioner likely will be introduced to the City Council next week, and a confirmation vote could come next month.

CDOT oversees more than 4,600 miles of city streets, 200 bridges and viaducts, 275 miles of bike lanes, 300,000 streetlights, 3,000 intersections controlled by traffic lights, more than 300 active red light cameras, and more than 225 active speed cameras.