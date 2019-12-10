CHICAGO (CBS)– Palla Feti, 77, was reported missing after going on a walk in the Mayfair neighborhood.
According to police, Feti suffers from Dementia.
Police said the missing man went for a walk around 1 p.m. on Monday and did not return. He typically walks in the area of Pulaski, Lawrence and Elston.
Police said he is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. Feti has tattoos on both arms was last seen wearing a back pea coat, black shirt and blue pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North SVU at 312-744-8266.
This is a developing story.