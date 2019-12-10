  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    08:00 AMCBS News Special Report
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago missing people, Mayfair, Missing Person

CHICAGO (CBS)– Palla Feti, 77, was reported missing after going on a walk in the Mayfair neighborhood.

According to police, Feti suffers from Dementia.

Police said the missing man went for a walk around 1 p.m. on Monday and did not return. He typically walks in the area of Pulaski, Lawrence and Elston.

Police said he is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. Feti has tattoos on both arms was last seen wearing a back pea coat, black shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North SVU at 312-744-8266.

This is a developing story.