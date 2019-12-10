CHICAGO (CBS)– Morton East High School in Cicero is on Lockdown, school officials reported.
Morton East High School is implementing a lockdown at this time, which means no one is allowed to enter or exit the building. Students and staff are safe inside our building.
Please understand that no one is allowed in or out of the building.
— Morton 201 (@Morton201) December 10, 2019
School officials confirmed the school is on a precautionary lockdown and there is “not an active shooter.”
We understand that there have been claims of an active shooter at Morton East High School but please be assured that there is NOT an active shooter. Morton East is on a Precautionary Lockdown. Updates will be forthcoming.
— Morton 201 (@Morton201) December 10, 2019
Cicero police said a student claimed another student has a weapon, so the school was put on lockdown.
Police said security is checking out the scene and so far, no one has been found.
This is a developing story.