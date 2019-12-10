  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:Cicero, Lockdown, Morton East High School

CHICAGO (CBS)– Morton East High School in Cicero is on Lockdown, school officials reported.

School officials confirmed the school is on a precautionary lockdown and there is “not an active shooter.”

According to school officials, “no one is allowed to enter or exit the building” and “Students and staff are safe inside our building.”

Cicero police said a student claimed another student has a weapon, so the school was put on lockdown.

Police said security is checking out the scene and so far, no one has been found.

This is a developing story. 