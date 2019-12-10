CHICAGO (CBS) — The 8 and 17 Chicago Bulls had just 14,000 fans at the United Center Monday night. It was the lowest attendance in 15 years.

If fans are frustrated with the team’s rebuild, there’s another pro team that may be worth checking out in Hoffman Estates, the Bulls development league team.

CBS 2’s Matt Zahn reports the players on that team are shooting for the big time and a shot with the Chicago Bulls.

The Windy City Bulls definitely have a very Chicago flavor this season with Max Strus and Milton Doyle.

Both played their high school ball and went to college in the area. Strus at Stagg High, then Lewis University before heading to DePaul, and Doyle at Marshall before going to Loyola.

For both of them, it’s pretty cool to be a part of the Bulls organization.

“It means the world. I grew up watching Derrick Rose. I was born in 1996 when they won with (Michael) Jordan. To be in the NBA is a dream itself, but to play for you hometown team is unreal,” Strus said.

“It’s great just to be a hometown kid, come in and put on a Bulls jersey. It’s a surreal experience for me,” Doyle added.

Both are hoping to play fewer games at the Sears Centre, and more at the United Center. Strus is on a two-way contract and has already been up with the Bulls on a couple of occasions.

Milton is hoping to get signed to a 10-day contract with the Bulls or another team.

“It’s basically a tryout. Every day is a tryout. There’s practice. You’re always getting evaluated,” Doyle said.

“It’s tough. It’s an adjustment. You just gotta be a pro. And the end of the day, this is what you’ve worked for,” Strus said.

The Windy City Bulls feature another big time NBA hopeful, emphasis on big, 7’2 Bol Bol, son of one of the tallest NBA players ever, Manute Bol. Bol Bol has flashed some skills, scoring 21 points for Windy City Sunday.

“He’s very talented, He hasn’t been with us long. We’ve got to be patient, keep growing his game,” said Windy City Bulls coach Damian Cotter.

Each of them hope this is just a quick stop on the road to a long NBA career.