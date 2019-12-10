CHICAGO (CBS)– The principal of an elementary school in Zion is now charged with sexually assaulting a student more than ten years ago while he worked in Kenosha.

According to court records, Curtiss Tolefree Jr., 42, was charged with three counts of felony sex assault by school staff and two misdemeanor counts of exposing genitals to a child.

Tolefree is the principal of Beulah Park Elementary in Zion and was placed on administrative leave Monday.

The alleged victim is a formed high school student in Kenosha. Kenosha news reports a woman identified as Jane Doe came forward to police last fall.

According to a criminal complaint, she told investigators she had a sexual relationship with Tolefree when she was a junior at Bradford High School in 2008.

At the time, Tolefree was the dean of students.

The victim told police she would get in trouble as a student and was repeatedly sent to his office.

She told police they had sex in his office just about everyday and sometimes he would even call her out of class to come to his office. Reports reveal she told police the encounters also took place outside of school at his home and hotels.

The complaint was filed in Wisconsin court last Friday. The Kenosha news reports the charges stem from Tolefree’s time as dean of students at Bradford High School in Kenosha.

His court date is set for January.

The superintendent of Zion Elementary School District 6 released a statement to the school community and said there is no indication that the alleged criminal conduct involves District 6 students.

“District 6 stands ready to fully cooperate with law enforcement with respect to this matter, but to date, due to the current information indicating no involvement of District 6 or its students, the District has had minimal involvement in the criminal investigation,” the superintendent said in the written statement.

This is a developing story.