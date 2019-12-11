



— A teen was charged with first-degree murder in a shooting that killed a nurse last month in Little Village.

Armando Lopez, 19, was arrested shortly after the murder on Frank Aguilar, 32, on the night of Tuesday, Nov. 12. But he was not charged with the murder until Wednesday night.

Aguilar had just finished his shift at Misericordia Heart of Mercy Hospital on Tuesday night when he was shot in the chest outside his sister’s home, on 32nd Street near Lawndale Avenue in Little Village.

Aguilar was still wearing his scrubs from work at the time. He was carrying laundry and snacks for his niece and nephew.

His family said he called 911 and even gave himself first aid, but later died at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Lopez was arrested after a car chase from a chase from Little Village all the way to West Chatham. a few days later.

The silver Jeep sport-utility vehicle in which Lopez was fleeing matched the description of the offender’s vehicle in the Aguilar shooting.

Lopez, of the 2800 block of South Christina Avenue, was initially charged with felony aggravated fleeing, and misdemeanor charges of fleeing and attempting to elude police and driving on a revoked license. He also got three tickets for not stopping at stop signs.

He was ordered held without bond afterward.

In October 2018, Lopez was arrested for allegedly breaking into cars. He was released on an I-bond, meaning he didn’t have to pay any money, and the charges were dropped in February. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported.

The same month that those charges were dropped — he was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and driving on a revoked license. Then in March, he was also charged with carrying a shotgun without a valid gun license. He pleaded not guilty and again was released on an I-bond.

Lopez was on bond when he was arrested.