CHICAGO (CBS) — A 37-year-old man is charged with murder, after police say he stabbed a co-worker to death on Sunday at Foundation Tavern & Grille in the Portage Park neighborhood.
Jesus Martinez, of Elmwood Park, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, and was due to appear in bond court Wednesday afternoon.
Police said witnesses saw Martinez repeatedly stab 35-year-old Cory Neill with a knife, after hearing the two yelling and screaming in the restaurant’s kitchen Sunday evening at 5007 W. Irving Park Rd. in the Portage Park neighborhood.
Neill was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
Martinez was arrested at the scene, and has since been charged with murder.
Police have not said what prompted the argument that led to the fatal stabbing.