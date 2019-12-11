



— As a child, a Chicago pastor says his mom had to choose between paying the utility bill or putting a toy under the Christmas tree.

It is that pain that pushes the Rev. Kenyatta Smith to help families in the same situation during the holidays.

But he told CBS 2’s Tara Molina that donations have dried up, and he may not be able to fulfill his mission this year.

Upon walking into Another Chance Church, 9550 S. Harvard Ave., it looked like there were a lot of donated toys lined up. But that look turned out to be highly deceiving – what the church has received amounts to less than 10 percent of what the church needs to help the community and others that depend on its efforts.

“You want the kids to enjoy it, but you don’t have the funds,” said Shameka Wilson, a parent who has relied on the toy drive in the past.

Sitting in a pew and looking at this year’s donations, Wilson said it was a gift from the sanctuary stage that was under her tree last year for her son during a very tough year.

“Put a smile on his face for Christmas,” Wilson said.

Wilson just is one of thousands of parents who’ve turned to Another Chance Church over the years.

“Them receiving was just pure joy,” said volunteer Monique Evans-McConnell.

And no one understands that quite like the church’s pastor, the Rev. Smith.

“I did not have a toy under the Christmas tree,” Smith said.

That is why he’s made the toy drive his mission.

“We’re giving a toy, but some child will receive hope,” Smith said.

And of course, it’s also why he’s worried.

“It keeps me up at night,” Smith said.

Last year, 10,000, people – that’s right, 10,000 – stood in a line that wrapped around the neighborhood to pick up a donated toy.

“These people stand out here for hours,” Evans-McConnell said.

And last year, each and every one of those 10,000 people left with a toy. But as of Wednesday night, there were only 950 toys on the stage.

“We don’t have enough toys,” Evans-McConnell said.

“Giving is down,” Smith said.

And not much time is left. The giveaway is planned for the Friday, Dec. 20 – a mere nine days in the future.

“The only way we can do it, at this point, is with everybody’s help,” Smith said.

That is the message Smith wants Chicago to hear tonight.

“We’re just looking for people to hear the story and have the heart, you know, to give,” Smith said.

The church has set up a GoFundMe to raise funds so 10,000 families can get a toy for Christmas – an effort they call Operation Cover Chicago.

The church has also set up this donation page, and can be reached on Facebook.