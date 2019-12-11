CHICAGO (CBS) – Clarissa Munoz-Sanchez, 15, has been missing from the Garfield Ridge neighborhood since Tuesday, and police said she might be in need of medical attention.
Clarissa was last seen near 52nd and Moody, and was wearing dark gray jogging pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and black shoes, according to a Chicago Police missing person alert.
She is a 4-foot-10, 115-pound Hispanic girl, with red hair and brown eyes.
Police said she might need medical attention, but did not elaborate.
Anyone who sees her should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.