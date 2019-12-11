CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of people stole an unmarked police car in Robbins, and, after making their getaway, crashed it on the Bishop Ford Freeway.
Three people fled the scene near 111th street, according to Illinois State Police. The accident happened in the northbound lanes shortly before 1:30 p.m.
According to dispatch reports, two female juveniles stole the unmarked silver 2005 Impala at 145th Street and Pulaski and drove it northbound on Pulaski. The heist happened around 11 a.m. after police left the car running in a fast food parking lot and went inside to order.
Shortly after the crash, two females were arrested and were taken to the hospital, according to police scanner reports.
There were no weapons in the car, according to initial reports.