CHICAGO (CBS)– The Shedd Aquarium will be offering low sensory aquatic presentations on a regular basis.
In order to create a more accessible environment for all visitors, the presentations will have reduced volume, dimmed lights and “jazz hands signals” over clapping.
The Shedd is providing an inclusive space that encourages guests to step out if they need to.
“We worked diligently with teams across the aquarium, from marine mammal trainers to presenters, as well as members of the autism community to make the modifications to ensure there’s a comfortable and accepting environment for all our guests to join us for this experience,” aquarium officials said in a written statement.
Guests can also download the Shedd’s “Sensory Friendly App.”