CHICAGO (CBS)– Three men are under arrest after crashing a car and firing shots at police Wednesday morning.
Police said the incident started after officers tried making a traffic stop in Jackson Park. They called for backup and that’s when things escalated.
Police said a man riding in a Jeep SUV pulled out a gun and started firing shots at officers around 2:20 a.m.
No one was hit and no shots were fired by officers.
Shortly after, the Jeep crashed into a parked car in the 2100 block of East 67th Street. Police say three men inside the Jeep all tried running away.
All three men were caught and arrested.
One of the men was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition after claiming he was feeling lightheaded.
Police said they also found two weapons.
Charges against the three men are still pending.