CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were shot Thursday afternoon at 71st and State streets, and drove a mile and a half before police found them.
One of the victims later died.
Around 2:15 p.m., the men – ages 21, 24, and 30 – were in a car parked on the street near the intersection. Two men came up, took out guns, and fired shots, police said.
The victims then drove to 63rd Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, where they were discovered by responding officers, police said.
The 24-year-old man was shot in the right armpit and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in critical condition, police said.
The 30-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
The 21-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.
No one as reported in custody Thursday afternoon. Area Central detectives were investigating.