



If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage beyond restaurants and bars. From a holiday party to murder mystery show, there’s plenty to explore and enjoy if you’re hungry for something new.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Jameson Black Barrel Holiday Party

From the event description:

Join us (Jameson Black Barrel and Charboy’s) for festive holiday drink specials!

When: Friday, Dec. 13, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Kinzie on the Rocks, 370 N. Desplaines St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

International Party at River North

From the event description:

MPC Events is hosting the next International Party at Trophy Room! Join expats, foreign professionals, students and Americans in this one and only party!

When: Friday, Dec. 13, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Trophy Room, 170 W. Ontario St.

Price: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

‘Brunch with a Vision’

From the event description:

Hey Queens! Please join us for brunch, mimosas, vision boards, music and fun!

When: Sunday, Dec. 15, 1-4 p.m.

Where: Brunch with a Vision, 2605 W. North Ave., 1W

Price: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

PJ Brunch Benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities

From the event description:

Donate an unwrapped toy or large household item (detergent, paper towels, cleaning items) during brunch in exchange for $10 bottomless mimosas!

When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m.

Where: 850 W. Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 43% Off at The Murder Mystery Co.

From The Murder Mystery Co. deal description:

Interactive murder mystery dinner starring professional actors testing guests’ sleuthing skills throughout a three course meal.

Where: 525 W. Arlington Place, Park West

Price: $45

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.