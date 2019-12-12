CHICAGO (CBS) — Skies will remain cloudy through the night with lows hovering close to the freezing mark.
We keep the clouds around for Friday, with a high near 40.
After dark, a few flurries or sprinkles may develop with a rain/snow mix on the way for Saturday. The high for Saturday is 38.
We dry out and skies clear for Sunday. But temps will hold in the upper 20s.
With the cold air in place to start next week, our next system will likely bring us snow on Monday – with a high of 30. We’re still monitoring the storm track.