Looking to hit up the freshest new spots in Chicago? From a tapas bar to a sushi spot read on for a list of the newest destinations to make their debut near you.
Boqueria
A newcomer to West Town, Boqueria is a tapas bar, wine bar and Spanish spot that’s located at 807 W. Fulton Market. On the menu, look for paella, crispy potatoes and croquettes.
JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop
JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop is a spot to score sandwiches and more, that recently opened at 3970 N. Elston Ave. in Irving Park. The menu features chili cheese fries, tomato bisque and taco salad.
Phodega
Phodega is a Vietnamese and Hainan spot, offering noodles and more, that recently opened its doors at 1547 N. Ashland Ave. in Noble Square. On the menu, look for pho and coffee.
Kinton Ramen
Wander over to 1426 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Wicker Park and you’ll find Kinton Ramen, a spot to score ramen and more. Ramen flavors include chicken and pork.
Sumu Tokyo Ramen & Sushi
Sumu Tokyo Ramen & Sushi is a sushi bar, offering ramen, noodles and more, that recently opened its doors at 1131 W. Madison St. in Near West Side. Don’t miss the rock shrimp tempura.