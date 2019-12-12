LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks continues to be on track to return for the Bears this Sunday against the Packers.
That might be part of the reason the Bears locker room seems to have a little extra energy. Of course, it’s also Packers week.
As CBS 2’s Megan Mawicke reported Thursday evening, that means a different kind of return for another Bears defender.
It was the rowdiest in the Bears locker room we’ve seen it in weeks. Teammates have been poking fun at Ha Ha Clinton-Dix as he faces the Packers, the team that traded him away, in Green Bay. So how much does this game mean to him?
“Not a damn thing,” Clinton-Dix joked. “No, I’m just kidding. It means a lot just to go back there to be able to play against the guys I’ve been with the past five years. To compete against your friends makes game more fun and more competitive.”
Bears head coach and former arena league quarterback Matt Nagy can relate to the feeling his safety will experience on Sunday.
“On a much smaller spectrum, I’ve been traded away as a player and I know what it feels like to play them again,” Nagy said. “To each his own. I’m sure he’ll be fired up, but it’s not about a personal deal with him. He’ll be focused there to help his defense out.”
Ha Ha should get some help on defense. Hicks and cornerback Prince Amukamara both practiced fully again on Thursday.
Hicks added that whenever the Bears “face that green jersey” there is always animosity. Rightfully so, the Packers have one nine of the last eleven meetings against the Bears at Lambeau Field.