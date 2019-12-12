CHICAGO (CBS) — A 30-year-old man has been charged in the shooting death of 20-year-old Macksantino Webb at the Howard station on the Red Line last week.
Police said Keith Gross, of the Woodlawn neighborhood, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.
Webb was shot in the chest and neck on the platform of the Howard station on the Red Line around 12:40 p.m. on Dec. 3. He later died at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston.
Police said Gross walked up to Webb and opened fire before running out of the station and running onto nearby Paulina Street. There had been no prior conflict between the two at the station.
Gross was arrested Wednesday in Skokie after he was identified as the shooter, according to police.
He was due to appear in bond court Thursday afternoon.
Last week, 18-year-old Michael Jackson, of Rogers Park, was charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the shooting. He was released on $1,000 bail.