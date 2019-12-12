CHICAGO (CBS) — The Police Board on Thursday reprimanded a Chicago Police sergeant for his handling of an investigation of a nephew of former Mayor Richard M. Daley, but the officer averted a suspension.
The Board issued its ruling for Sgt. Sam Cirone on Thursday, going for a reprimand over a suspension based on his record of service and evidence offered in his favor.
In 2004, Richard Vanecko hit David Koschman during a bar fight on Division Street near Dearborn Street. Koschman later died.
It took seven years for Vanecko to be charged. He pleaded guilty and served 60 days in jail.
In February 2016, then-Interim Police Supt. John Escalante said Cirone, Lt. Denis Walsh, and Detective Nicholas Spano didn’t follow department policies in during the Koschman investigation.
The department had asked the Police Board to fire Walsh and suspend Cirone for one year without pay. A short time after that recommendation, Walsh quit the department.
The department earlier also suspended Spano without pay, a move which did not need approval from the Police Board.