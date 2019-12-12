35 For LaVine, 22 For Markkanen As Bulls Beat Atlanta HawksZach LaVine scored 35 points in three quarters, Lauri Markkanen added 22 and the Chicago Bulls snapped a three-game losing streak with a victory over the road-weary Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

Mitchell Trubisky Hoping Bears 'Newfound Offense' Is Enough To Keep Season AliveThe Bears have three must win games left to keep any playoff hopes alive. It’s also a chance for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to continue to progress and change some minds about his future.

Legendary White Sox Announcer Ken 'Hawk' Harrelson Wins Hall Of Fame's Ford Frick AwardHarrelson will be formally inducted into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, next July.

How The Bears Can Make The PlayoffsThe Bears still have a small chance to make the NFL playoffs as a wild card and even win the NFC North under these scenarios.

Golden Knights Beat Blackhawks 5-1Vegas Golden Knights beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Windy City Bulls Players Shoot For The Big Leagues: 'Every Day Is A Tryout'"It's tough. It's an adjustment. You just gotta be a pro. And the end of the day, this is what you've worked for."