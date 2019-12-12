CHICAGO (CBS)– For those looking for a holiday-themed attraction in Northwest Indiana, look no further.
Santa’s Winter Wonderland is an interactive experience and photo-op pop-up in Schererville, IN. Activities for all ages are spread over 67,000 square feet.
Attractions involve the Santa vs. Grinch Wrestling Arena, Santa’s office, life-size ornaments and more.
There are plenty of Instagram-worthy photo-opportunities.
Enjoy food from Caio Bella Ristorante and Pizzeria, handmade chocolate and more.
Signature craft cocktails and beer are available for those 21 and older.
Santa’s Winter Wonderland is open daily through Jan. 31.