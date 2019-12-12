CHICAGO (CBS) — An elementary school in the Irving Park community is brimming with excitement for its Santa’s Workshop event on Friday, but there’s just one problem.

That problem is a thief took all $1,600 worth of gifts.

As CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas reported Thursday night, the principal of St. Viator Elementary School, 4140 W. Addison St., said the thief took off with everything from games to clothing.

And the school needs donations for Friday morning.

“We were looking everywhere – every last closet,” said Principal Lisa Reiger.

It was the moment that Reiger’s heart sunk. The gifts that had been stacked on a table were gone – with only a couple of empty boxes left behind.

It was a holiday headache just before their Santa’s Workshop event, planned for 8 a.m.

“We can’t imagine somebody that would take gifts away from a child,” Reiger said.

The annual event is supposed to teach St. Viator’s 333 students the importance of giving gifts instead of just getting them. Kids buy the gifts for their family members, from a 50-cent mug to a $5 piece of jewelry – and the money goes back into the parish.

“It could be scarves hats, jewelry – really anything that a child might like to buy for their mom or dad or grandma, grandpa,” Reiger said.

But the Grinch couldn’t stop the show. Community members heard about the theft and started dropping off more donations.

Thus, Santa’s Workshop will go on as planned. But the school is still looking for some more small gifts for the kids to take home.

They will be taking donations on Friday, starting at 7 a.m.

The school also filed a report with Chicago Police. Reiger said she is at a loss and has no idea who would commit such a crime.