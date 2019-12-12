CHICAGO (CBS) — Three teenagers were wounded in a shooting Thursday morning in the Washington Heights neighborhood.
Police said a 19-year-old man, a 16-year-old girl, and a 15-year-old boy were standing near 103rd and Morgan around 8:40 a.m., when four men in a tan SUV pulled up, and one of them got out and started shooting.
The 19-year-old man was shot in the mouth, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.
The 16-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to her left calf, and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition.
The 15-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the left calf, and left the scene before police arrived. He later contacted police, and was taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition.
The shooting happened about two blocks from Percy Julian High School, and Chicago Public Schools officials confirmed one of the victims is a student. The school also was placed on soft lockdown after the shooting, and will have extra security in place for the rest of the day.
Police had only a vague description of the shooter.
No one was in custody Thursday morning.
Area South detectives were investigating.