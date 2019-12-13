CHICAGO (CBS)– While shopping this holiday season, consider donating to local organizations helping Chicagoans in need.
Here are some of the toy drives accepting donations throughout the holiday season.
Chicago Blackhawks Toy Drive
The Chicago Blackhawks Foundations is hosting its annual toy drive at home games on Dec. 15 and 18. Fans can bring new, unwrapped toys to donate. Monentary donations are also accepted and anyone who provides any donation will be entered into a raffle for team prizes.
Collection bins will also be located at all Blackhawks Store locations and Fifth Third Arena through Dec. 18.
Another Chance Church Toy Drive
Another Chance Church, 9550 S. Harvard Ave., has received amounts to less than 10 percent of toy donations of what the church needs to help the community and others that depend on its efforts.
The giveaway is planned for the Friday, Dec. 20.
The church has set up a GoFundMe to raise funds so 10,000 families can get a toy for Christmas – an effort they call Operation Cover Chicago.
U.S. Marine Corps Toys For Tots
The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve will be collecting new, urapped toys for the Toys for Tots program. Donations can be dropped off at 3034 W. Foster Ave. Monday through Friday.
Christmas Bazaar and Toy Drive
The Christmas Bazaar and Toy Drive on Dec. 14 will be hosted by St. Mark Baptist Church, located at 14618 Lincoln Ave. in Harvey.
The event features over 25 vendors, food, music and raffles. There is no admission fee, but guests are asked to bring donations.
Holiday Toy Drive For Lakeview Pantry