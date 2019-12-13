CHICAGO (CBS)– The holidays came early for nine-year-old Alondra Mena whose wish was granted.
Macy’s on State Street partnered with Make-A-Wish Illinois to provide Mena, who is living with a congenital cardiac condition, with a whole new bedroom with new furniture, bedding and decorations.
This holiday season, Macy’s has a letter writing campaign with Make-A-Wish and is asking the community to help grant wishes.
Through Dec. 24, customers can write letters to Santa and for every letter, Macy’s will donate $1 to help grant wishes.