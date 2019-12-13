CHICAGO (CBS)– Enjoy Friday’s mild conditions because a temperatures are going to drop this weekend.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis, Friday will be cloudy with a high temperature of 42 degrees.
There is a slight chance for a wintry mix on Saturday as temperatures drop to the mid 30s, but Ellis said it is looking weak and may fizzle out.
There is a chance for fluries that should clear by Sunday.
However on Sunday, temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 20s.
Monday’s snow is still in the forecast when a few inches are possible.