CICERO (CBS) — A newborn was safely dropped off at a firehouse in Cicero on Firday.
“A couple … asked one of the fire personnel to take a baby girl that reportedly is only a few hours old. They handed the baby to the firefighter saying, ‘Now this belongs to you,’ ” said town spokesman Ray Hanania.
The firefighter at Engine One, 16th and Central, took the baby, called paramedics and police.
After the baby as checked to be in good health, she was taken to McNeal Hospital for further examination.
The baby will be turned over to county health officials.