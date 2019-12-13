CHICAGO (CBS)– Two men were taken for a wild ride in their own van by a police impersonator.

Detectives are searching for three men Friday morning. Officers said they pulled up to their victims and pulled out a police badge before cuffing and kidnapping them.

The incident took place a little after 1 a.m.

Police say two men, 55 and 65 years old, were sitting inside their van waiting at a stoplight on Milwaukee Avenue near the Cicero and Irving Park intersection.

That’s when three other men jumped out of a second van and forced their way into the victims’ vehicle by announcing themselves as police officers.

The offenders handcuffed, duct-taped and threw the victims in the back of their own van.

Two of the three offenders drove away and the third jumped into the driver’s seat of the victim’s van.

The driver took them on a nearly 20-mile ride all the way from Old Irving Park to West 94th Street in Roseland

The two men were able to get out of the vehicle and walk to the 95th Red Line station to get help.

Police officers eventually came out and got the cuffs off the victims. They had to use a sawblade to take off the duct-tape that bound two men.

The victims tell detectives the offender stole their money and cell phone before leaving them there in the van, still cuffed and taped.

Police said the victims were not injured, they’re being questioned about their traumatic morning as detectives work to catch their captors.