CHICAGO (CBS) – Several firefighers responded to a blaze in an condominium building in Skokie and rescued two dogs who were trapped inside.
The fire broke out at 10118 Old Orchard Court. One person escaped the blaze and was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. A police officer was treated for smoke at the scene.
Flames were seen shooting out of the roof at one of the buildings.
The fire was brought under control around 6 p.m.
Several families will be displaced because of smoke and water damage.