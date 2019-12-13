CHICAGO (CBS)– Elmer is the PAWS Dog of the week.
Elmer is a dashing 5-year-old Bichon Mix who has captured the hearts of everyone at PAWS Chicago.
He is very social and loves to be around people and will follow his human friends around the house.
Elmer’s favorite thing is cuddling up next to his people and he likes to play with other small dogs as well.
He would like for everyone to know he is very low maintenance and has lots of love to give.
Elmer, along with many other adorable dogs and cats are available for adoption at the PAWS Chicago Adoption Center in Lincoln Park located at 1997 North Clybourn Avenue.