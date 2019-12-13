Fantasy Football Start And Sit Week 15: Broncos Phillip Lindsay Gets Great Matchup Vs. ChiefsThe Fantasy Football Today crew looks at why Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay and Titans QB Ryan Tannehill are strong options in Week 15.

Third Straight Loss For Blackhawks As They Fall To Arizona CoyotesThe Pacific Division-leading Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix’s Past Adds New Ripple To Bears-Packers RivalryTeammates have been poking fun at Ha Ha Clinton-Dix as he faces the Packers, the team that traded him away, in Green Bay. So how much does this game mean to him?

WWE TLC 2019 Picks: Can Bray Wyatt, Not The Fiend, Face Down The Miz?WWE lets some of its top stars go at it with tables, ladders and chairs for its last pay-per-view of 2019.

35 For LaVine, 22 For Markkanen As Bulls Beat Atlanta HawksZach LaVine scored 35 points in three quarters, Lauri Markkanen added 22 and the Chicago Bulls snapped a three-game losing streak with a victory over the road-weary Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

Mitchell Trubisky Hoping Bears 'Newfound Offense' Is Enough To Keep Season AliveThe Bears have three must win games left to keep any playoff hopes alive. It’s also a chance for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to continue to progress and change some minds about his future.