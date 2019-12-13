CHICAGO (CBS) — A witness to an armed carjacking followed the suspects, only to eventually have his own car stolen by the same offenders.
The carjacking of a 2017 Kia Sportage in Downers Grove happened Friday afternoon. The driver of a black Dodge Charger caught up with stolen vehicle at 75th Street and Route 53 in Woodridge.
The driver of the Charger got out and left his car running. Apparently the carjackers then stole the Charger.
Police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects or the stolen vehicle.
One of the offenders is described as an African American man in his early 20s, with a thin build and approximately 5’7″ tall. He was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and dark jeans.
The second offender is described as an African American man in his early 20s, with a thin build, wearing all dark clothing. Both offenders were wearing black hats.
“The Woodridge Police Department reminds people to call 911 as soon as possible should a crime like this occur,” said Chief Brian Cunningham.