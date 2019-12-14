CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police Officer was injured after a car tried to flee after being stopped for driving erratically.
Officers in an unmarked car observed a BMW driving eastbound in the 2400 block of West Jackson. After stopping the car, the BMW suddenly backed up and hit a Chicago police squad car and then drove forward and hit another unmarked squad car.
The BMW then made a U-turn and eventually struck multiple parked vehicles.
The driver from the BMW fled from the vehicle and was eventually taken into custody. A passenger from the BMW was also taken into custody. A weapon was recovered from the BMW.
An officer was transported to an area hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries. The 29-year-old male offender and 35-year-old male offender were transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital both in stable condition.
Charges are currently pending.