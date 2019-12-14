CHICAGO (CBS) — Cold and then, maybe, some snow?
Answers: Cold? Yes.
Snow? Not so much.
Temperatures drop Saturday night into the upper teens. Skies will clear, and Sunday will be clear but colder. The next snowy system looks to stay south of the area.
Sunday’s temperatures will reach 30 degrees, and clouds will increase overnight with a few snow showers. Lows in the low 20s.
Tonight: Clearing and Colder. Low 18
The snow that moves to our south Sunday night into Monday morning should leave the vast volume of accumulation (1 to 3 inches) well to our south.
However, we’re likely to see a few snow showers, that may lead to a dusting in the southern parts of the city.
While it is not likely, it is possible the extreme southern viewing area could see as much as an inch of snow Sunday night into early Monday morning.
Looking ahead to the workweek, highs get stuck in the 20s for a few days, with lows in the teens through mid week.