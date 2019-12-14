BEACH PARK (CBS) — Three people were killed in a two-car crash early Saturday in far north suburban Beach Park, police said.
Police say a 2008 Nissan Altima, driven by a 24-year-old man from Waukegan, crossed the center line on Green Bay Road, near Blanchard Road.
As he drove into the southbound lanes, he collided head on into a 2013 Honda Civic, driven by a 71-year-old man from Beach Park.
Both drivers were killed, along with a 23-year-old female passenger in the Nissan. She is also from Waukegan.
The crash happened around 4:45 a.m.
The Lake County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene. An autopsy has been scheduled on Monday for the deceased.
The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.