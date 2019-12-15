CHICAGO (CBS) — In a heart-wrenching experience for all involved, police were called out to a home in North Lawndale after a family discovered an 8-year-old boy hanging dead in the closet.

As CBS 2’s Mike Puccinelli reported, the discovery was made in a home near the intersection of Keeler Avenue and Cullerton Street.

Police were called at around 6 p.m. Sunday, and remained at the scene after 10 p.m. Officers and detectives had been going in and out of a two flat all night long.

They were called to the Cullerton Street residence by a family member who reported finding an 8-year-old boy hanging in a closet.

The child did not appear to be breathing and was unresponsive at the time.

He was rushed to the emergency room at Stroger Hospital of Cook County, but could not be saved.

Police late Sunday were conducting a death investigation, but as of Sunday night, they said all signs pointed to suicide.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for young people between the ages of 10 and 18. But for children between 5 and 8, it is exceedingly rare.

In 2017, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that out of the more than 16 million children in that 5- to 8-year-old age group in the entire country only one child in that age range died by suicide.

And although suicide does not seem like a proper dinner time conversation, experts say it should be. They say there is a misconception that talking with young people about suicide may get them to consider doing it.

But experts say the truth is that parents will never know whether a child is thinking about suicide if they’re simply too afraid to ask the question.

More details are expected to emerge about this heartbreaking case on Monday.