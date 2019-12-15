Bears' Last-Ditch Play Falls Short In Loss To Packers; Vikings Victory Then Kicks Bears Out Of PlayoffsIt was too little too late for the Bears as they lost to the Green Bay Packers Sunday, and that also goes for the season.

First Hat Trick Of Season For Patrick Kane As Blackhawks Beat WildPatrick Kane scored three goals for his first hat trick of the season, and the Chicago Blackhawks stopped a four-game slide by topping the Minnesota Wild on Sunday night.

LaVine Scores 31 Points, Bulls Rally To Beat ClippersAfter blowing several late leads to lose games, the Chicago Bulls were able to flip the script Saturday night.

Blackhawks Blow 3-Goal Lead In 3rd Period, Fall To Blues 4-3Brandon Saad tallied twice for the Blackhawks, who have dropped four straight.

North Central College Advances To Division III Football Title Game For First TimeNorth Central College advanced to the NCAA Division III football championship game for the first time in school history.

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: What You Need To KnowThe Chicago Bears travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers on Sunday