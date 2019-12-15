CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday will be a cold but sunny end to the weekend, before light snow moves in for part of the Chicago area overnight.
Temperatures started out in the teens early Sunday, and will climb only to around 30 by the afternoon.
Clouds will move in Sunday night as light snow moves in sometime between 9 p.m. and midnight, and temperatures drop to a low of around 16 overnight.
Most of the snow will stay to the south, with only minor accumulations of around a half inch south of the city.
After that, it will be cold and dry most of the week, with highs in the low to mid 30s, and lows in the teens to 20s through Thursday.
Temperatures will get a bit warmer at the end of the week, reaching a high near 40 on Friday.