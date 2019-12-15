  • CBS 2On Air

By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Light Snow, Mary Kay Kleist, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — While heavy snow has prompted a Winter Storm Warning in parts of downstate Illinois, the storm track is well to the south of Chicago area and only light snow is expected through the night Sunday night.

Clouds And Radar: 12.15.19

(Credit: CBS 2)

There will be minor amounts of snow around Chicago with an inch or two possible south of Interstate 80.

Snowfall Tracker: 12.15.19

(Credit: CBS 2)

The overnight low is 23.

Satellite And Radar Tracker: Monday 1 a.m.

(Credit: CBS 2)

Satellite And Radar Tracker: Monday 3 a.m.

(Credit: CBS 2)

Satellite And Radar Tracker: Monday 7 a.m.

(Credit: CBS 2)

All the snow should be gone by the time the sun rises, though clouds will linger through the morning rush. The high for Monday is 33.

Morning Planner: 12.16.19

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Tuesday, conditions will be sunny and windy with a high of 30.

