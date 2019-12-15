CHICAGO (CBS) — While heavy snow has prompted a Winter Storm Warning in parts of downstate Illinois, the storm track is well to the south of Chicago area and only light snow is expected through the night Sunday night.
There will be minor amounts of snow around Chicago with an inch or two possible south of Interstate 80.
The overnight low is 23.
All the snow should be gone by the time the sun rises, though clouds will linger through the morning rush. The high for Monday is 33.
On Tuesday, conditions will be sunny and windy with a high of 30.