LaVine Scores 31 Points, Bulls Rally To Beat ClippersAfter blowing several late leads to lose games, the Chicago Bulls were able to flip the script Saturday night.

Blackhawks Blow 3-Goal Lead In 3rd Period, Fall To Blues 4-3Brandon Saad tallied twice for the Blackhawks, who have dropped four straight.

North Central College Advances To Division III Football Title Game For First TimeNorth Central College advanced to the NCAA Division III football championship game for the first time in school history.

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: What You Need To KnowThe Chicago Bears travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers on Sunday

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: Three Things To WatchThree things to watch for as the Bears try to keep their slim playoff hopes alive at frigid Lambeau Field.

Hornets Use Balanced Scoring To beat Bulls 83-73Devonte’ Graham scored 16 points, Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington each had 13 and the Charlotte Hornets bounced back after squandering an early 15-point lead, beating the Chicago Bulls 83-73 on Friday night for their third straight win.