



— While only light snow is expected for the Chicago area Sunday night into Monday morning, the Illinois Department of Transportation had a warning for drivers in downstate counties – where several inches could fall.

For the Chicago area, clouds will move in on Sunday night as light snow moves in sometime between 9 p.m. and midnight, and temperatures drop to a low of around 16 overnight.

Most of the snow will stay to the south, with only minor accumulations of around a half inch south of the city.

But downstate Illinois won’t be so lucky.

For the Champaign, Danville, and Bloomington areas in Central Illinois, a Winter Weather Advisory was in effect beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday – with 2 to 4 inches of snow expected. A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect until 11 p.m. Sunday for parts of Southern Illinois, including Carbondale and Mount Vernon.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from noon Sunday to midnight Monday night for many counties in between those areas – including the Springfield, Decatur, Carlinville, Vandalia, and Effingham areas.

IDOT said areas along and south of Interstate 70 could see periods of freezing rain late Sunday and early Monday. Meanwhile, total accumulations in the Quincy, Springfield, and Champaign areas, and extending south to St. Louis, could see 4 to 8 inches of accumulation, IDOT said.

IDOT said all motorists who will be driving downstate should expect conditions to deteriorate Sunday afternoon, in the overnight hours, and throughout the day on Monday.

“The IDOT snow-and-ice teams will be prepared, but the public should expect worsening driving conditions Sunday, with travel becoming potentially dangerous late in the day,” Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said in a news release. “Before heading out, ask yourself if your trip can wait. Travel at times will be treacherous. If you are driving, please slow down, expect very slow travel and don’t crowd the plows – give them plenty of room to operate.”

IDOT crews will be pre-treating bridges, overpasses, and ramps so as to be out ahead of any icing. The department will also have more than 1,800 trucks out salting and plowing roads.

Drivers in affected areas are advised to slow down and increase their driving distances if they see a plow. Drivers are also advised to maintain a slow speed; keep their gas tanks full; and keep an emergency kit with a cellphone, warm clothes, blankets, food, water, first aid, washer fluid, and an ice scraper.