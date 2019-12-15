



— Two north lakefront theatre companies expressed gratitude upon being named the recipients of major grants from Chef Rick Bayless’ foundation.

Multiple published reports this week said the Jackalope Theatre, located in the Broadway Armory at 5917 N. Broadway in Edgewater, and the Lifeline Theatre, at 6912 N. Glenwood Ave. in Rogers Park, were the recipients of the “Stepping Stone” grant.

Each theatre will receive $150,000 over three years from the Bayless Family Foundation, according to published reports.

In a statement Thursday, the Jackalope said: “We are extremely thankful and humbled to receive this grant from Chef Rick Bayless and The Bayless Family Foundation! This very special honor will help us survive and thrive in the greatest theatre city on earth!”

The Lifeline said in a statement Thursday that it was “beyond thrilled and honored” to be a recipient of the grant.

“The opportunity and support given by the Foundation is essential to the Chicago theatre community and will have great impact on our organization,” the Lifeline said.

The Jackalope Theatre was founded at Columbia College in 2008. The company produces full-length plays at the Broadway Armory and also showcases new work and development programming at The Frontier, a storefront space at 1106 W. Thorndale Ave.

The Lifeline was founded in 1982 by five Northwestern University graduates and has been in its current location on Glenwood Avenue since 1985. The company says on its news release that it has developed more than 120 world premiere literary adaptations and 16 original plays.

The Bayless Family Foundation has been in operation since 2017, with a mission to support “established Chicago theatre organizations who have a vision for institutional and artistic growth.”

The Albany Park Theatre Project, the Porchlight Music Theatre, and the Steep Theatre are past grant recipients from the foundation.