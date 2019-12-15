LAKE STATION, Ind. (CBS) — A man was found slumped over the steering wheel Sunday after a car crashed into a business in Lake Station, Indiana.
Around 10 a.m., officers were called to 925 Central Ave. in Lake Station, after a car slammed into a commercial building.
Officers found the white Chevrolet Blazer at the scene with front-end damage. The west wall of the 925 Central Ave. building sustained severe damage, with the exterior concrete having been pushed in, police said.
The man driving the vehicle was found slumped over the wheel, and officers got him out of the front seat and assisted him to the ground, police said.
Upon being found, the man was not breathing and didn’t have a pulse. But after about a minute of CPR, he started breathing again – though he was still unresponsive, police said.
Lake Station medics then came to the scene and administered a dose of Naloxone, or Narcan, and the man regained consciousness, police said.
The man was taken to Community Healthcare System St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, police said.
He is being charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe and faces several traffic tickets, police said.