CHICAGO (CBS)– A 4-year-old died after he shot in his home in Gary, Indiana.
His mother, a 27-year-old woman was also shot in the incident. She is still being treated at a local hospital.
Gary police said around 1:10 Monday morning, they got a call for shots into a home near 23rd Avenue and Morton Place.
Officers got to scene and found a 27-year-old woman shot in the arm and a graze wound to the face. Her 4-year-old son was also shot.
Both were taken to Methodist Northlake Hospital where the 4-year-old later died. His mother’s condition is still unknown this morning.
Police believe someone outside fired several shots into the apartment overnight, hitting the two victims.
Investigators have been at the scene for the past four hours gathering evidence inside and outside the apartment.
They have not said what led to the shooting or if they have an idea as to who may be responsible.
This is a developing story.