



— Blackhawks assistant coach Marc Crawford will return from suspension on Jan. 2, after an investigation into allegations of misconduct in previous coaching positions.

The Blackhawks said in a statement they do not condone his behavior, but their review confirmed Crawford proactively sought counselling in 2010 and continues therapy on a regular basis.

“We believe that Marc has learned from his past actions and has committed to striving to reform himself and evolve personally and professionally over the last decade,” the Blackhawks said. “We have experienced no incidents during Marc’s coaching tenure with the Chicago Blackhawks.”

In his own statement, Crawford expressed the importance of current discussions happening in NHL regarding abusive conduct of coaches and wanting to be part of the solution.

“I got into coaching to help people, and to think that my actions in any way caused harm to even one player fills me with tremendous regret and disappointment in myself. I used unacceptable language and conduct toward players in hopes of motivating them, and, sometimes went too far,” Crawford said in part. “As I deeply regret this behavior, I have worked hard over the last decade to improve both myself and my coaching style.”

Sean Avery told the New York Post that Crawford kicked him when he was playing for the Los Angeles Kings during the 2006-2007 season – a time when Crawford was coach.

Avery told Post sports columnist Larry Brooks that Crawford kicked him after a too-many-men-on-the-ice penalty in a game the Kings were playing against the Nashville Predators in December 2006. Avery said the kick “left a mark.”

The Chicago Sun-Times noted that last year, former Blackhawks defenseman Brent Sopel claimed on a Spittin’ Chiclets podcast that Crawford had kicked him, choked him, and pulled him by the back of his jersey when he was playing for Crawford on the Vancouver Canucks back in 1999.

The claims against Crawford came shortly after Calgary Flames Coach Bill Peters resigned, following claims that he was physically abusive and used racial slurs.

Crawford was hired in June as an assistant to Blackhawks Head Coach Jeremy Colliton.