CHICAGO (CBS) — Fresh off their win over the Minnesota Wild the night before, the Blackhawks had a spirited practice Monday morning.
Helping the mood, veteran defenseman Duncan Keith went through a whole practice and looks like he is nearing a return after missing nine games with a groin injury.
“It’s a process, but obviously I haven’t been out that long,” said the 36-year-old defenseman. “You definitely get an appreciation for when a guy goes down and has to work to get back in. It’s weird sitting out sitting out like that and being forced to watch, but I’ve been rehabbing, feeling good, and better and better every day.”
This is the longest stretch of games Keith has missed in his 15 year NHL career.
However, he could return to the Blackhawks lineup when they host the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday.