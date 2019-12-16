CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old girl is dead after being shot in Little Village over the weekend.
Police said the girl – identified as Angie Monroy – was walking near 23rd and Rockwell streets around 9:45 p.m. Saturday when she was shot.
Angie was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital at 5:02 a.m. Sunday, police said.
An autopsy at the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office determined that Angie died of a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of her death was a homicide.
Angie’s sister, Joselyn Monroy, has posted a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral and memorial expenses.
“My little sister had so many goals ahead of her and so many things to look forward too. She was smart, thoughtful, beautiful, and loving. My family’s pride and joy. We are all going to miss her. I know she’s in a better place where she is going to be looking down upon us,” Joselyn Monroy wrote. “Rest well, my beautiful angel. You will forever be in our hearts with that beautiful smile of yours!