CHICAGO (CBS) — Holiday lights have brought a community together in Albany Park, thanks to the handiwork of two neighbors.

As CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole reported, arches soar over the sidewalk all along the 4100 block of North Francisco Avenue.

A neighbor, Ignacio, had been making the arches in his kitchen.

“The kitchen, and it extends all the way to the living room,” he said.

Neighbors Art and Angie sent out fliers to get everyone involved, and George Heitz said the project started last year with four arches – and then it grew to seven.

Now, there are 75 arches on both sides of the block.

“Right now, we actually sold out of lights at four different Family Dollars,” said George’s son, Matt Heitz.

George Heitz said before the project began, he didn’t know some of the people on their block. But now, they’re reaching out and becoming friends.

“I knew a ton of people. I thought I knew everybody. And now, all of a sudden, people I’ve never met. And amazing people – the diversity on this block,” he said.

Alongside the arches on the parkways are any number of brilliantly-lit decorations, from polar bears to snowmen and Santas – often lit and inflated.