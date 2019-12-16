Assistant Coach Marc Crawford To Return To Blackhawks Jan. 2 After Probe Of Misconduct AllegationsBlackhawks assistant coach Marc Crawford will return from suspension on Jan. 2, after an investigation into allegations of misconduct in previous coaching positions.

Duncan Keith Nears Return To Blackhawks LineupFresh off their win over the Minnesota Wild the night before, the Blackhawks had a spirited practice Monday morning.

Artist Recreates Soldier Field Using Over 1,600 Bears Player's NamesThe artist said the project took him over 200 hours.

Bears' Last-Ditch Play Falls Short In Loss To Packers; Vikings Victory Then Kicks Bears Out Of PlayoffsIt was too little too late for the Bears as they lost to the Green Bay Packers Sunday, and that also goes for the season.

First Hat Trick Of Season For Patrick Kane As Blackhawks Beat WildPatrick Kane scored three goals for his first hat trick of the season, and the Chicago Blackhawks stopped a four-game slide by topping the Minnesota Wild on Sunday night.

LaVine Scores 31 Points, Bulls Rally To Beat ClippersAfter blowing several late leads to lose games, the Chicago Bulls were able to flip the script Saturday night.