CHICAGO (CBS) — Flames were seen shooting from the engine early Monday on a United Airlines plane that was supposed to go to O’Hare International Airport, but didn’t make it that far.
A passenger on the United flight 366 from San Diego recorded video of the flames.
The plane made an emergency landing in Albuquerque.
Passengers said the plane started to shake a bit, and then they saw the flames.
United will only say it was a mechanical issue with one of its engines. A team was inspecting the plane late Monday.